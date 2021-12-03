Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE EDN opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.