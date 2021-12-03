EMX Royalty (EMX) vs. The Competition Critical Review

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EMX Royalty to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -13.82 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -12.85

EMX Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EMX Royalty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 691 2362 2738 110 2.38

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.67%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% EMX Royalty Competitors -1,028.46% 6.79% 0.01%

Summary

EMX Royalty competitors beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.