ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Up 0.1%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.25. 466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

