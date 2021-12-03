Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.33.

Shares of DAVA opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Endava by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.