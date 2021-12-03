Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.68 and traded as low as C$10.63. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 446,653 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 38.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -35.85.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,366,774.99.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

