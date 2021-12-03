Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,525,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.32. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

