EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $6.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.