Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENSC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

