Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

