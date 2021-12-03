Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

