Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

