Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Envestnet by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Envestnet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

