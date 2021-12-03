Epic Cash Market Cap Tops $58.92 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and $283,035.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00008502 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,307,160 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

