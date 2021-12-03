ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $103.01

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.01, but opened at $109.44. ePlus shares last traded at $109.44, with a volume of 14 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

