Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 252.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,178 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $54,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $291.00 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $292.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

