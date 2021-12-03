Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 28.6% in November

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

