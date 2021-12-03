Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

EPRT stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

