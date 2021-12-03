Essex Savings Bank Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.99. 123,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.