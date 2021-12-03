Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.85. 224,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,842,129. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.85. The firm has a market cap of $845.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.