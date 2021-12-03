Essex Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

MA traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

