Essex Savings Bank Sells 123 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $40.40 on Friday, hitting $1,044.20. The stock had a trading volume of 180,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,763,902. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $983.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.