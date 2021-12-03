Essex Savings Bank Sells 161 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.11. 24,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,570. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

