Essex Savings Bank Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.00. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,541. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $271.86.

