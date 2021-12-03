Essex Savings Bank Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $75.62. 34,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,397. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

