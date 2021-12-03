Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 5th

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $591.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.