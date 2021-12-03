EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,524.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $429,904.25 and $1,524.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00238673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

