Etherisc DIP Token Market Cap Reaches $14.51 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $8,394.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars.

