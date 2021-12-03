Ethverse Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $6,405.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

