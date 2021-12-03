Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 55.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

ETSY stock opened at $249.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.22 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

