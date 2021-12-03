Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1.20 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00249320 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00087036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

