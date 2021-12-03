EvenCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $189,856.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $50,540.71 and $189,856.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00352729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013067 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001270 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $940.03 or 0.01742128 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002757 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

