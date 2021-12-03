Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ever-Glory International Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVK opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.84.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

