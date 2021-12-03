Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Sells C$4,988,267.50 in Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,390. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.21.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

