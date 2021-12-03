Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 391.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.