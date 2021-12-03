Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

