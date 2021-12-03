Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 12,810 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,393,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banner by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.