Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

