Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

