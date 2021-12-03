Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

