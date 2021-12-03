Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 783.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $470.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.