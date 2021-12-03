Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

