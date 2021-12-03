Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,647 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,734 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

iQIYI stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

