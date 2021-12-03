Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,413 shares of company stock worth $32,678,130 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

