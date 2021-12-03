Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,766,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $302.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.35 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.