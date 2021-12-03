Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.18. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.87 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

