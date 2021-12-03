Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

