Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.66. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

