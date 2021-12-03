Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

