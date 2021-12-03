Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $71.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

