F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

FXLV opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts expect that F45 Training will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

